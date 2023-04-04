Multiple people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 9 in Adjala-Tosorontio

Multiple people were hospitalized after a collision in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday evening.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Hwy. 9 near Hwy. 50 around 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials confirm to CTV News one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another three patients, a mother and her two children, were also taken to hospital but their conditions were not known.

COLLISION: #SimcoeCounty Rd 50 closed between #Hwy9 and 5 Sideroad #Adjala following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/o0Nj5BcdiX

Hwy. 50 was initially closed between Hwy. 9 and the 5th Line.