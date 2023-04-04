Multiple people hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 9 in Adjala-Tosorontio
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Multiple people were hospitalized after a collision in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday evening.
The single-vehicle collision happened on Hwy. 9 near Hwy. 50 around 9:30 p.m.
Fire officials confirm to CTV News one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another three patients, a mother and her two children, were also taken to hospital but their conditions were not known.
COLLISION: #SimcoeCounty Rd 50 closed between #Hwy9 and 5 Sideroad #Adjala following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/o0Nj5BcdiX— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 5, 2023
Hwy. 50 was initially closed between Hwy. 9 and the 5th Line.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.
-
Wildfire season underway, as province, northern fire departments prepare to fight blazesIt may not look like it, but wildfire season officially began April 1.
-
Kemptville quilters' guild looking to document history of local quilts, new or oldA local quilters club has put a call out in eastern Ontario to dig up those old quilts lying around homes, all in an effort to preserve history and learn more about the quilters who made them.
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer locationThe Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.