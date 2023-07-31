Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Becca Clarkson
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.
Video shows three vehicles—including a taxi—with significant damage at the site of the crash on Main and 12th streets.
The collision happened around 3 a.m., and emergency crews were quick to respond.
A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the crash was fatal and that multiple people required hospitalization.Main and 12th ave 1 hour back..
by u/Fz07Pro in britishcolumbia
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
