Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police

First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.

Video shows three vehicles—including a taxi—with significant damage at the site of the crash on Main and 12th streets.

The collision happened around 3 a.m., and emergency crews were quick to respond.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the crash was fatal and that multiple people required hospitalization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.