Multiple people hurt in Wonderland Road crash

Crash at Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive injures multiple people on Aug. 19, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

A two-car crash at one of London's busiest intersections has sent multiple people to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash at the intersection of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive happened around 5 p.m.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the intersection leaving a fire engine to block the scene for safety until police arrived.

Rush hour traffic was backed up in all directions.

