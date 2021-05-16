Multiple people in Collingwood taken into custody following armed robbery near Belwood Lake
OPP have taken multiple people into custody in Collingwood following an armed robbery earlier in the day.
According to police, around 5 a.m., three suspects entered a home near Bellwood Lake, located north of Fergus. Police allege the suspected confronted the occupants with a handgun, allegedly stealing several items and electronics.
*UPDATE* Several suspects have been taken into custody in relation to this robbery. They were arrested in the #Collingwood area. #WellingtonOPP will provide further details when they become available. The investigation is still very active. ^km https://t.co/fbV6gR0Qs0— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 15, 2021
Police say the investigation led them to Collingwood, where they were then arrested. It is not known how many were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.