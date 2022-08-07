Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street

Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.

The incident began before 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD said its officers were called to the scene by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services around that time after a man set fire to his suite in a rooming house near the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets.

"The man subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building," police said in their statement.

"When officers arrived, they were confronted by the suspect who was still armed with the weapon."

Police described the man's weapon as a "machete," and said on Twitter around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that police had shot the suspect.

Canadian-based musician Ashley Pater – who was performing at the Roxy Cabaret, one of several clubs and live music venues in the area – told CTV News the business had initially been evacuated due to a fire concern.

“Midway through my set, my manager smelled something he thought may have been gas,” Pater said. “He reported it, and next thing next we knew authorities were called and alarms were going off.”

Pater said once she got outside, the situation quickly escalated.

“Next thing I knew, we saw someone lying on the ground and they were surrounded by firemen,” she said. “We heard some word that there were gunshots and something like that all out on the street, then everyone was ushered down the sidewalk towards Smithe Street.”

In a Facebook post, the Roxy Cabaret said it would be closing early "due to an incident that occurred at a neighbouring business," and clarified that none of its staff or patrons had been involved in the violence.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They added that the four victims of the machete attack were also taken to hospital with "serious, life-altering injuries."

The VPD's Major Crimes Section is leading the investigation.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. – which is called whenever an incident involving police officers in the province results in death or serious injury to a member of the public – confirmed to CTV News that it had also been called to investigate.

"What it'll come down to is us trying to determine at the time the police engaged with the individual what level of threat did he pose and was the threat or was the action or force used by police appropriate in response,” the IIO's Chief Civilian Director, Ron MacDonald told CTV News.

Multiple people are in hospital with serious injuries, including an armed suspect who was shot by #VPD officers in the 900 block of Granville Street late last evening. More information will be released when it is available. There is no risk to public safety at this time. pic.twitter.com/vstNAyNSwE