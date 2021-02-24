Multiple people, including two young children, have various injuries after a collision in Toronto’s Corso Italia neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police received reports about a collision at St. Clair and Boon avenues, west of Dufferin Street.

Police said a car ran off the roadway and struck a pedestrian and a store.

A woman was trapped under the vehicle but has since been freed, police said.

Police said the woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Two children, both under five years old, were also hurt in the collision but their injuries do not appear to be as serious, police said.

"I'm not sure if they were struck by the car or if there's some kind of shrapnel or damage... I don't believe their injuries are as serious as the woman's," Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said to CP24.

It is unknown if there is a relationship between the woman and the children.

Hopkinson said that the driiver of the vehicle also sustained injuries.

"I'm getting information that the driver of the car may have also suffered some kind of head trauma," he said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

