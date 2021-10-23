Multiple people injured after car crashes into bus in Toronto
Multiple people have various injuries after a vehicle collided into a bus in Toronto Friday evening.
At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash involving a bus and a vehicle in the area of Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard.
A car reportedly crashed into a bus at a high speed, Toronto paramedics said.
It is unclear if a TTC bus was involved in the crash.
Multiple people were injured in the collision, police said.
An 18-year-old male was transported to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries and an adult man was also taken to a trauma centre for unknown injuries, according to paramedics.
Four other patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.
No further details have been released.
COLLISION:
Wilson Ave & Champlain Blvd
- reports of a crash involving a bus and a driver/vehicle
- reports of multiple injuries
- police & paramedics responding
- unknown injuries
- possible delays in the area
- will update#GO2036399
^al
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
-
Crew members rescued as container ship burns off B.C. coastA container ship is burning in the waters south of Victoria on Saturday, hours after the vessel dropped 40 shipping containers into the ocean west of Vancouver Island.