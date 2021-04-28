Multiple people injured after daylight shooting in Ajax: police

Police say that multiple people are injured following a daylight shooting in Ajax.

It happened near Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue sometime after 4 p.m.

Police say that at least one victim is being transported to a trauma centre.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, though footage from CP24 shows a vehicle on a sidewalk in the area that is surrounded by police tape. Multiple bullet holes are also visible in the side of the vehicle.

Police say that roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

Shooting - Road closures in the area of Harwood and Kingston Rd in Ajax for a shooting investigation. Multiple victims. One being taken to a trauma center. More info to follow. Please avoid the area. @DRPSWestDiv are onscene there. pic.twitter.com/cnZBX66TmK