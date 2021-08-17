Multiple people suspected of being involved in fatal stabbing of 26-year-old outside Whistler restaurant

Investigators say they believe multiple people were involved in the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Henry Stanley Garcia Molina in the ski resort town of Whistler, B.C.

Garcia Molina was stabbed outside of the Barefoot Bistro in Whistler on Aug. 14, between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., reads a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

He was rushed to the Whistler Medical Clinic but died soon after. Police say they arrived at the clinic and on scene shortly after 2 a.m.

Investigators say they believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

“Following a canvass of the area, investigators identified several persons of interest and believe there are multiple individuals involved in the murder as well as several witnesses that have yet to speak with police,” reads the IHIT statement from Cpl. Timothy Pierotti.

His family and investigators are pleading for witnesses to come forward.

“For those individuals that have direct knowledge of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” Pierotti said.

“The investigation is active and ongoing and IHIT investigators will be relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence.”

A statement from the Garcia Molina family says the young man was trying to take a taxi back to his hotel right before he was killed.

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through.”

A friend of Garcia Molina set up a fundraiser online to help the family with funeral costs and “anything they may need while mourning his loss.”

“Henry was one of my best friends. I had known him since we were 6 years old. He truly felt like a brother to me,” Kevin Pineda Romero wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Romero said that over the past few months Garcia Molina had grown into a role model for others in his community, and was at a good place in his life.

“Over the last few months Henry was the happiest I had ever seen him. He made dozens of amazing friendships while playing in our volleyball leagues and tournaments, with people that I know will never forget his cheerful personality,” Romero's post reads.

Anyone with information on Garcia Molina’s death is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.