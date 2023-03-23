Multiple people taken into custody amid Barrie drug raid

There was a heavy police presence in Barrie Thursday evening outside a residence near Cundles Road.

CTV News cameras observed Barrie police officers bringing multiple people into custody, removing them from the residence in the area of Golfdale Road and Coulter Street.

A CTV News cameraman reported hearing flashbangs during the incident.

Police haven't released many details but did say it was a drug search.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last night, #BarriePolice executed a Controlled Drugs & Substances Act Search Warrant at a home located on Golfdale Rd. Although a number of people were safely removed from the residence, the isolated investigation remains ongoing & no further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/7x75Lfloju



