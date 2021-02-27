Multiple people were taken into custody during an arrest warrant execution at a house in the 600 block of McGee Street.

Around 12 p.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service said it believed there could also be firearms in the house. They had asked the public to avoid the area for safety reasons.

The Tactical Support Team and Armoured Rescue Vehicle were on scene for several hours.

Police told CTV News multiple people were taken into custody throughout the day, however not all were arrested. Around 7 p.m. police said two more people were taken into custody and were arrested.

The majority of officers cleared the scene following the last two arrests, though a few remained later into the evening. Police said the scene was expected to be cleared around midnight.

No injures were reported. Police said no other information is available at this time.