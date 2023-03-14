Multiple people taken into custody following standoff in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police had traffic restricted on Idylwyld Drive Tuesday afternoon as they pursued several suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle.

Officers were responding to the stolen vehicle at about 4 p.m. when the occupants ran from the vehicle and into a nearby home, according to a police spokesperson.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen gathered around Idylwyld Drive and 32nd Street. Officers walked around with guns drawn as they worked to get the suspects from the residence.

The police said multiple people had been taken into custody before 5 p.m.

Restrictions on Idylwyld Drive have since been lifted.

More updates will be provided as they become available, the police said.