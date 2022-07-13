Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village

Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue around 3 p.m. after getting a report that a man was armed with a gun.

Police said officers along with the tactical support unit responded, coming across the man who police said was armed with a gun outside a residence. Police said during the incident, one of the officers shot the man.

"Officers immediately provided emergency medical care. The adult male was transported to hospital in unstable condition," police said in a news release.

Multiple police cars were seen outside an apartment building in Osborne Village Wednesday afternoon.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the front of the building in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue.

What appears to be a rifle was seen on the front steps of the apartment, while several Tasers with their wires out were also seen on the grass in the area.

Police said no further information about the shooting would be released at this time.