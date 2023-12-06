iHeartRadio

Multiple pride flag thefts in Ayr, police seeking assistance


image.jpeg

Waterloo regional police are investigating the theft of pride flags from two homes in Ayr, which they believe was hate-motivated.

The incident, which happened near Hilltop Drive and Hunt Street, has prompted a call for community assistance.

Police said the theft was reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities, having not yet identified suspects, urge anyone with information to contact investigators.

