Multiple RCMP detachments, Calgary police partner to end crime spree

RCMP and Calgary police say they teamed up to end a crime spree that stretched from B.C. to Alberta.

A truck, stolen from Didsbury, Alta., on Monday, was tracked to Crossfield. Alta.

Police say a man in another stolen truck then picked up the first suspect.

They sped through Airdrie and Calgary, through residential areas and on walking paths.

With the help of police dogs and HAWCs, police arrested a man near the airport and seized $35,000 worth of stolen goods between the two trucks, Including:

A Honda 5000 generator stolen from Calgary;

Geographical imaging equipment stolen from Calgary;

Electrical wire stolen from Sparwood, B.C.;

Pedal bikes stolen from Didsbury;

Electrical wire stolen from TsuuT’ina Nation, Alta..;

Inventory scanners stolen from Calgary;

A 2017 GMC Sierra stolen from Cranbrook, B.C.;

A 2003 Ford F350 stolen from Didsbury; and

Stolen credit cards and personal identification.

“This operation was a collaborative effort by the RCMP Detachments in Didsbury and Airdrie, the Southern Alberta RCMP crime reduction unit and Calgary Police Service to apprehend a property offender who has been targeting communities in Alberta and British Columbia, while minimizing the risk to public safety,” said Staff Sgt. Browne, Didsbury RCMP detachment commander.

“These are not victimless crimes and every effort should be made to ensure these habitual or prolific offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

Kyle Vaughan, 37, faces 23 Criminal Code charges.