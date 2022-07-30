Multiple recent break-ins at Sudbury arena

CTV News has confirmed Friday there has been another break-in at the Sudbury Arena in the city’s downtown core and those involved with the Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment say this was not the first time.

Officials with the Sudbury Wolves say this is the fifth time in approximately six to seven weeks that the arena has been broken into.

Dario Zulich, owner of the Subudry Wolves, says he believes one or two men broke in around 1:30 in the morning Friday, and managed to get into a number of offices.

“They got into the safe last week and about $500 had been taken out of the safe, and some cell phones, and computers … that was last week. Then of course, this week, it got even worse. We had a number of laptops stolen and they got into almost every office and our training, and change rooms. Then they went through medical supplies,” added Zulich.

Officials with the City of Greater Sudbury declined to comment.

Greater Sudbury Police say they are investigating these incidents.

Throughout the day locks were changed around the entire building.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the police at 705-675-9171 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers.