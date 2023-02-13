Multiple Riders hint departure on eve of free agency

Several Saskatchewan Roughriders have taken to social media, appearing to hint at their immediate departures on the eve of free agency.

Both Cody Fajardo and Shaq Evans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their respective times with the green and white.

“Our hearts will always be tied to the Heartland … I will never forget my time with all of you wonderful fans. Now a new chapter has begun, and I am so ready for it!” Fajardo said in his message.

Fajardo was signed by the Riders in 2019, following stints with the Toronto Argonauts and B.C Lions.

The quarterback, originally from Brea, Calif., recorded 48 touchdowns, 22 rushing majors, and over 10,000 passing yards during his tenure with the Riders.

“Wished things ended differently but everything happens for a reason,” Evan’s tweeted on Sunday. “Will always love rider nation and can’t wait to see you again.”

Evans, a product of Inglewood, Calif., was originally a fourth round draft pick for the New York Jets in 2014.

He began his career with the Roughriders in 2018, when he was selected as a starting wide receiver in his second game with the club.

Since then, Evans has recorded 303 receptions, 2,830 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the green and white.

According to CFL.ca, 23 Riders are pending free agents. The CFL’s free agency period is set to begin on Feb. 14 at noon.