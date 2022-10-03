Multiple Sask. First Nations partner in carbon capture program

Three Saskatchewan First Nations communities were recognized as part of the Global First Nations Carbon Summit. Day Star First Nation, Neekaneet First Nation and Cote Nation partnered with Carbon RX Inc. as part of their Carbon Capture credit program.

The program allows for the First Nations to monetize what their land has been doing for eternity, sequester CO2, while businesses who have committed to net-zero emissions can do so through the acquisition of credits.

“Our teachings are to protect mother earth and to leave it the way it is,” said Nekaneet First Nation Chief Alvin Francis.

“As keepers of mother earth, we must maintain the way it’s been built and share it to make sure we give it the protection it needs.”

“Our land has been doing this naturally,” said Day Star First Nation Chief Lloyd Buffalo. “Now with this partnership, it means financial benefits for our community.”

Call to Action #92 in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to include Indigenous peoples in emerging economic opportunities.

Canada’s First Nations have over 150 million acres of land capable of sequestering tens of millions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere on an annual basis.

“We want to be apart of the carbon economy,” said Chief Buffalo. “This is going to help our communities where we have underfunded areas like elder and youth programs.”

Carbon RX founder Lionel Kambeitz presented the three First Nations with a medallion called an “ESG Carbon Credit coin”.

The ‘E’ symbolic of the environment. The ‘S’ for the social license to represent the nation’s economic sovereignty and the ‘G’ for the governance of the digital leger which the communities will be able to sell.

“These lands will be made available to help contribute to the climate change solution in Canada,” Kambeitz said.

“The funds of the sale go to the First Nation that have generated the carbon credit.”

Chief Francis said the impacts of the carbon capture credits will be felt for generations.

“We can save them and bring something to the First Nation where we can change the lives of our young people,” he said.

“One day they will understand, this is for them. To make sure the future generations still make sure to take care of mother earth.”