2 injured in 'targeted' Downtown Eastside shooting: VPD

Police in Vancouver say they were met with a "chaotic scene" when called to respond to reports of shots fired on the Downtown Eastside Thursday.

When officers arrived at East Hastings and Columbia streets around 4:30 p.m., they found one person with gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued Friday.

"The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics, and shortly after, a second person who had also been shot, arrived at the emergency room. Both men are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries," Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin says.

"Responding officers were faced with a chaotic scene. Someone had obviously been shot, but it was unclear who was involved.”

Eight people were arrested but have been released and no charges have been laid. The shootings are thought to be "targeted," according to the VPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541.