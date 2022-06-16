Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say multiple shots were fired at a vehicle near Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener Thursday morning.

In a media release, police said they were called to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive around 3 a.m..

The incident is one of two early Thursday morning shootings in Kitchener under investigation by police.

In both incidents, no injuries have been reported.

Waterloo regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin told CTV News the pair are “likely connected” and investigators are currently working to establish that.

Police said the incidents appear to be targeted.

On Thursday morning, police tape could be seen surrounding a small playground in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive.

One resident who lives nearby who didn’t want to appear on camera told CTV News there's a public walkway in the area that a lot of people use.

She said there has been a lot of police activity in the neighbourhood recently and doesn't feel safe letting her kids play outside.

