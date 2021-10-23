Multiple shots fired outside Bar Italia: police
Multiple shots were fired outside Bar Italia, located on Corydon Avenue, early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police said they responded to the incident around 1 a.m. after an individual assaulted at least one person outside of the bar. After the individual was asked to leave the area, he produced a gun and fired at least six shots and then fled on foot.
No one was injured in the shooting and police said they believe the attack was unprovoked.
Multiple units responded to the area including general patrol, canine unit, tactical team and the police helicopter.
Police said AIR One was almost immediately on the scene, reviewing the area and providing information to officers on the ground.
The suspect was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.
Police were not able to provide details on the charges the suspect is facing.
