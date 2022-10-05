Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel

Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.

Mapleton Fire Chief Rick Richardson said crews were called to the farm just after midnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Mapleton-Moorefield, Linwood, Drayton and Perth East responded.

The barn with three horses inside was engulfed when crews arrived, but firefighters were able to protect the house and a large coverall holding 300 cattle on either side of the flames.

“It was a pretty big fight," said James Marshall, fire prevention officer with the Perth East Fire Department. "It’s a plastic covered roof on that [coverall]. It was to the point that the embers were starting to melt through the roof, so we had an aerial apparatus that was set up and it soaked it for hours."

It’s believed malfunctioning equipment sparked the fire.

The damage is estimated at around $500,000.

