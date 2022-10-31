Multiple stations respond to Cambridge fire

The Cambridge Fire Department says four stations responded to a townhouse fire Monday afternoon on Schlueter Street.

In a tweet posted around 3:45 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said there was one reported civilian injury.

The fire department said it is operating in an offensive strategy, meaning the fire department is taking direct action to mitigate the problem.

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area.

