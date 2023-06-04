Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North

Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.

Both fires happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and in both instances, no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

According to Wellington Fire, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sligo Road in Mount Forest around 2:48 a.m.

“Firefighters arrived on scene of a storage building structure fire containing cardboard product and other items,” Wellington North Fire said in a news release. “There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries to anyone involved.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials have pegged the damage at over $1 million.

Firefighters responded to a second fire around 3:18 a.m. involving a car fire with a possible extension of the flames to the surrounding house and shed.

“Firefighters were able to knock the fire down before it got into the house extensively. Everyone in the house got out safely, and there were no injuries to anyone involved,” Wellington North Fire said.

In this instance, fire officials said the damage estimate is around $50,000.

Firefighters from both stations from Wellington North as well as neighbouring fire departments, including Minto, Mapleton, West Grey, Southgate and Shelburne attended the scenes.