Multiple Summerside homes damaged in massive fire

A fire that has been ruled an accident destroyed two garages and damaged multiple properties in south Edmonton Friday morning.

Firefighters were called shortly before 5 a.m. and arrived on scene at Stanton Drive and 60 Street to find two detached garages ablaze.

It took about half an hour for crews to bring the fire under control, and nearly two hours to extinguish it.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived, a pair of garages had already been burned to the ground. Nearby homes sustained structural and exposure damage, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.

In total, eight buildings were affected and represent about $800,000 in damages.

There were no reported injuries.