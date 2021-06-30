Multiple suspicious fires across Kirkland Lake area prompt investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it is investigating a string of suspicious fires that took place in the Kirkland Lake area between March and May 2021.

Multiple emergency teams have responded to fires in the area throughout that time including officers form the Kirkland Lake detachment, the detachment’s Crime Unit,the Round Lake, Kenogami, and Kirkland Lake Fire Department, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).



Crews have responded to at least 5 fires in the area including:

Branny's Road, in Pacaud Township

Dane Road 2, in Otto Township

Highway 112, in Otto Township

Allen Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake

Swan's Cove Road in Marquis Township

Police say they believe these fires to be suspicious in nature.



Few details have been released but police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) and the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM).