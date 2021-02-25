Loblaw Companies LTD., the parent company of the Real Canadian Superstore, has posted a notice that several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the superstore location in Duncan.

While the company did not specify how many employees tested positive for the virus, it did say that "multiple team members" were affected, according to presumptive tests.

The notice was posted on the Loblaw website Thursday.

Meanwhile, a staff member of a Thrifty Foods grocery store in Courtenay also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Thrifty's parent company, Sobeys, says the employee's most recent day of work was on Feb. 20.

The notice was posted Wednesday for the Thrifty Foods location at 1551 Cliffe Ave.

Both Loblaw and Sobeys keep their notices posted for 14 days after the exposure was reported.

Across the island, COVID-19 exposures continue to be reported at various schools, according to Island Health.