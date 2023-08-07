Multiple traffic-related offences kept Chatham-Kent officers busy
Chatham-Kent police responded to multiple auto-related mishaps this past weekend.
On Sunday, police were on general patrol in Howard Township when they came across an abandoned vehicle. They learned through investigation that the vehicle was a scrap car that had been stolen from a nearby property.
Police said the suspects drove the vehicle through a fence and continued for a short distance until the vehicle broke down. The fence was moderately damaged and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.
Also on Sunday, a 56-year-old Chatham man was driving his vehicle on River View Line when he lost control and hit several trees. He was treated on scene for minor injuries and charged with driving a vehicle in a careless manner.
Monday morning, officers spotted a vehicle being driven by a suspended driver in Chatham. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old Chatham woman, was in violation of multiple offences, but didn’t specify what charges were laid.
The vehicle was seized by the investigating officer and the driver was released with multiple offence notices and a court date.
