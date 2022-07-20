Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance

Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. in the left westbound lane just past the intersection, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview.

A second ambulance and a fire crew were called to the scene and have the three inner lanes of the road closed, including the eastbound turning lane. Traffic is down to one lane in each direction and is backing up.

Oshell said only minor injuries have been reported and the lanes should be reopened by 11:30 a.m.

A photo provided to CTV News shows the front end of the ambulance involved in the crash is smashed and the hood is bent.

Oshell said there was no patient on board the ambulance at the time of the collision.

No word on the cause or if any charges are pending.