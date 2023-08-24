Multiple vehicle crashes reported due to floods

Middlesex OPP say there were multiple collisions in the region Wednesday night due to significant flooding on the roads.

Police say many roads were flooded or washed out causing the crashes.

#MiddlesexOPP were busy dealing with the aftermath of a significant storm that rolled through @SouthwestMiddl1 last night in @CountyMiddlesex and @CountyofLambton. Many Road closures in the area and some harrowing rescues with local fire as well #onstorm ^jh pic.twitter.com/MkoIhCHBiY

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Southwest Middlesex and to not drive on flooded roads.

OPP also note Middlesex County is experiencing a foggy morning and to drive with caution. Police advice to "slow down and turn on your full lighting systems."

Good morning. #MiddlesexOPP experiencing a foggy drive this morning on our @CountyMiddlesex roadways. Slow down and please turn on your full lighting system. Let's all get to where we are going safely. ^jh pic.twitter.com/4PZAD5AwMo