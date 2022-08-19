Multiple vehicles damaged as arson investigation launched in Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is looking for information after a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.

On Tuesday between 11:10 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., police a vehicle fire started on a commercial property located in the 7000 block of Smith Industrial Drive.

Through investigation, police say this incident was determined to be an arson.

Video surveillance was captured and a black Cadillac Escalade was observed in the area at the time of the incident and is being considered a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen southbound on Smith Industrial Drive.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Multiple vehicles sustained damaged during the incident, however no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or extension 4000 after hours, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.