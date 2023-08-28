Multiple vehicles damaged during weapons investigation
Numerous charges have been laid after police responded to a weapons investigation over the weekend.
London, Ont. police said a man allegedly drove into several vehicles in the downtown core, damaging them.
The accused was being evicted from a Maitland Street home around noon Sunday when police said he made some threats while possessing a knife.
The suspect then allegedly entered a nearby vehicle and drove into a tow truck, causing damage. Four people were in the tow truck at the time of the collision.
The suspect then reversed the vehicle, almost hitting a pedestrian and several other vehicles before striking a tree and hitting the tow truck another time.
Police said the suspect then struck the tow truck a third time along with a police cruiser, before a second police cruiser pinned him in.
No injuries were reported.
About $10,200 in damages were sustained.
A 68-year-old London man was charged with several offences, including:
- Assault with a weapon;
- Uttering threats of death or bodily harm;
- Fail to stop at scene of accident;
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance;
- Operation while prohibited; and
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
- The accused had a court date scheduled for Monday to answer to these charges.