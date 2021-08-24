Multiple vehicles reported stolen from Guelph homes: police
Guelph police are investigating after several vehicles were stolen from homes late last week.
Police said a black, red and white 2014 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Special Edition was stolen from a residence in the area of Eramosa Road and Delhi Street some time between 4 p.m. Aug. 19 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
Between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7 a.m. Aug. 21, a white 2017 Lexus RX 350 was stolen from a home's driveway near Eastview Road and Watson Parkway North. The vehicle had a Swiss Army briefcase, an iPad and various keys inside.
A black 2020 Lexus RX 350 was taken from the driveway of a home in the area of Watson Parkway North and Grange Road some time between 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8 a.m. Aug. 21. Police said that vehicle was located by Halton regional police.
Finally, a black 2010 Chrysler 300 was stolen from a residential parking lot near Willow Road and Westwood around between 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21. That vehicle had two car seats and sports equipment inside.
Anyone with information on any of the thefts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
