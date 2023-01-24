Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say

Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.

Police say in the overnight/early morning hours Monday, three Toyota Highlanders and one Dodge Durango were stolen in the area of 20th Sideroad and Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and three Highlanders were taken in the Barrie area.

Police recovered four of the stolen Highlanders and the Durango in another policing jurisdiction.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out and to call the police immediately to report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the community.

Police offered some safety tips to prevent becoming a vehicle theft victim, including: