Multiple weapons and drugs confiscated from Midland residence

Police say a search of a Midland residence turned up illegal weapons, tasers, stun guns, rifles, and ammunition, along with drugs like Ketamine and Methamphetamine.

Police say the search was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal weapons.

The Emergency Response Team, K-9 unit, members of the Ontario Fire Marshal's office, and the Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team assisted with the investigation at the Everton Drive residence.

A 40-year-old Midland man faces several weapons and drug-related charges.

He is currently in police custody and will go to court at a later date.

Police encourage anyone with information about this crime or other drug or property crimes to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.