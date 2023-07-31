Multiple weekend water incidents on OPP patrolled waters
OPP in Grey Bruce are hoping to bring attention to marine safety after eight calls in just three days.
Three of the incidents took place on July 29 between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
First around 1:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a disabled vessel on Lake Huron where the coast guard had to be called in to get it to shore.
Around 2:25 p.m., the OPP marine unit responded for a sea doo taking on water. Everybody on board was wearing life jackets and brought to shore.
Lastly, around 3:45 p.m., police responded to a capsized sailboat. All occupants were wearing life jackets and the Coast Guard was able to bring everybody to safety.
The next day around 1:30 p.m., it was reported that two kids were missing at Sauble Beach. The Marine Unit patrolled the water and the children were found safely on shore.
Also on July 30 around 5:30 p.m., seven paddle boarders were out on the lake from Tobermory without life jackets. All paddle boarders made it to shore safely.
OPP say thankfully there were no injuries reported in the above occurrences but it’s a good reminder to always be prepared with the appropriate equipment and be aware of your surroundings.
