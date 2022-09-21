Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say

Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Over the weekend, we received reports that multiple women had attended the hospital after experiencing symptoms associated (with) being drugged," police said.

"These symptoms started while attending various establishments in the downtown core on Saturday."

While the investigation continues to determine where the victims were drugged, police said it was important to alert the public

"Detectives continue to investigate these reports in order to determine the number of women who experienced these symptoms," the release said.

"At this time, we do not have a confirmed location where the incidents may have originated, however we feel that it is extremely important to share this information with our community."

Common symptoms associated with being drugged include:

• Feeling or acting drunk despite having limited alcohol

• Feeling confused or disoriented

• Losing consciousness

• Being unable to remember details of the night

• Problems talking and slurred speech

• Trouble controlling your muscles

• Nausea and vomiting

Anyone who may have been drugged around the same time or who has information that could help the investigation is asked to report it by calling 705-675-9171, or through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

"Your personal safety and the safety of our community is of the utmost importance," police said.

"If you are going out, always go with someone you know and trust. Never leave your drink unattended. If you do, buy another drink. If you begin to experience symptoms associated (with) being drugged, tell a friend and leave the establishment. If your symptoms require medical attention, attend the hospital and please report the incident to police."