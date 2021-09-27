Multiple wrong-way drivers charged on 7th Line, Innisfil
Police handed out tickets to multiple motorists who they say were caught driving the wrong way on a clearly marked one-way road in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say the 7th Line between Yonge Street and 10th Sideroad is a hot spot for wrong-way drivers.
Officers report several close calls where head-on collisions were narrowly avoided.
"Some drivers continue to ignore the warnings," the police service stated in a release on Monday. "These motorists create a dangerous situation for other drivers and police."
Police say they will monitor the area and conduct enforcement to "ensure the road is safe."
They add that there are alternative routes to use, such as 6th Line and Innisfil Beach Road.
Motorists charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way road face three demerit points and a $110 fine.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
-
Edmonton election ward profile: AnirniqAnirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-playThere's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crashTwo people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in KamloopsThe province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projectsCanada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
-
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to knowPlanning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.