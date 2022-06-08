Multiple youths pepper sprayed, one struck by baton in London, Ont.

One teen has been arrested after multiple youths were allegedly assaulted with pepper spray and a baton Wednesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King and Maitland streets in London, Ont. around 11:55 a.m. for a “disturbance involving multiple youths.”

Multiple police cruisers and paramedic vehicles were parked outside H.B. Beal Secondary School around the time of the incident.

Police say an investigation found at least three teens were pepper sprayed and a fourth was struck by a baton.

The male suspect was known to the victims, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, but police have arrested a 16-year-old.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.