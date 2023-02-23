Municipal and county budgets stretched across region

Get ready to pay more on your municipal tax bill this year.

Many municipal and county budgets in Southwestern Ontario are proposing large increases to spending.

“There are challenges with the budgets this year, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on a municipal basis or a county basis. Possibly one of the reasons for that is inflation. Everything costs more,” says Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil.

One of the largest proposed tax increases in the region is in the Municipality of North Huron, where the rural community of less than 5,000 residents, is facing an initial municipal tax increase of 20.65 per cent.

“We’d love to get to 7.5 per cent, somewhere between six and eight per cent. We’d like to, but costs are costs, and we have to think of our infrastructure and buildings,” says North Huron Reeve, Paul Heffer, following a mid-January budget meeting.

Many other municipalities and counties are currently grappling with large proposed tax increases as well.

In Kincardine, they’re looking at an 11.15 per cent tax increase. Stratford is trying to lower a 7.5 per cent tax increase. Huron County is doing the same with a proposed 12.46 per cent increase, and Bruce County just finalized their 2023 budget, with a 7.91 per cent net levy increase.

“Through the pandemic, things were backlogged. We are intending to do these moving forward and the costs have risen, so that’s a challenge. We are taking a very balanced approach with services and what our residents are asking us to provide,” says McNeil.

The bottom line is tough decisions will be coming for many communities yet to finalize their 2023 budgets. Dig deep into reserves, cut jobs or services, or delay capital projects are some of the limited options on the table.

“When our residents ask for services — that comes at a cost. So, we as Huron County or municipal councillors have to balance that judgement. We are the minds of reason that residents have elected to consider what is appropriate for service levels for the people in our communities,” says McNeil.

“There are decisions we have to make with less than 5,000 people. You know what it is, it’s the cost, and it’s pretty hard. Hard on people, especially with what’s been going in the past while,” says Heffer.