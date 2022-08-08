Municipal Complex reopens downtown after fires

Calgary's Municipal Complex reopened to the public Monday.

The move came in the wake of a break-in where several fires were set.

Police say a man armed with a knife entered the building around 4 a.m. last Tuesday and started lighting fires.

The man was injured during his arrest, police say, and transported to hospital.

While city hall has reopened to the public, the service counters inside will remain closed to the public for an indefinite period of time.

The city is trying to assess the extent of the damage and to estimate repair costs and a timeline for completion.