Municipal Complex reopens downtown after fires
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgary's Municipal Complex reopened to the public Monday.
The move came in the wake of a break-in where several fires were set.
Police say a man armed with a knife entered the building around 4 a.m. last Tuesday and started lighting fires.
The man was injured during his arrest, police say, and transported to hospital.
While city hall has reopened to the public, the service counters inside will remain closed to the public for an indefinite period of time.
The city is trying to assess the extent of the damage and to estimate repair costs and a timeline for completion.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.