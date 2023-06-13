Municipal employee pleads guilty to child porn charges in Sudbury

An employee with the City of Greater Sudbury pled guilty Tuesday to child pornography and other charges.

James Edward Doucette, 45, was arrested in August 2021 following a three-month investigation by Sudbury police.

Doucette was originally charged with more than a dozen offences, but pled guilty Tuesday to four charges: making child porn in 2006; accessing child porn in 2021; making it available, also in 2021; and, possession of a restricted rifle magazine.

A sentencing date will be set in July, as a pre-sentence report is prepared. Victim impact statements will also be read at the hearing.

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online.

