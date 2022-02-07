Municipal input needed before Alberta eases COVID-19 restrictions: Gondek

Premier Jason Kenney says he expects to announce Alberta's plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, but Calgary's mayor says a meeting with municipal leaders needs to happen before changes are made.

According to Kenney, the restrictions exemptions program — a rebranded vaccine passport initiative — would be the first to go.

In a Feb. 4 tweet that remains pinned to the top of the premier's Twitter page, the premier said "the COVID cabinet committee will approve a plan to lift restrictions, starting with the Restrictions Exemption Program. We can – and must – get on with our lives, restore our freedoms, and live with joy, not fear."

"At the end of the day, we all know now we have to learn to live with COVID," said Kenney during a television appearance Friday.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is calling on the provincial government to meet with interested municipalities.

"I implore the provincial government to bring municipalities into this discussion, to treat us like partners in keeping citizens safe & businesses open. We are all tired & uncertain. Another wave due to premature lifting of precautionary measures is not something we can bear."

Gondek says prematurely lifting restrictions would be devastating for children who cannot yet get vaccinated and for the overburdened health-care system, and wants the science and data to be shared.

"TIME TO MOVE FORWARD": MINISTRY OF HEALTH

A spokesperson for the health minister's office says the purpose of restrictions is to protect the health-care system from being overwhelmed and the time has come to begin lifting measures as demands on the system are in decline.

"The good news is that the current wave is passing without overwhelming the health system and it's time to move forward," said Steve Buick, press secretary to Health Minister Jason Copping, in a weekend statement to CTV News. "We are deeply grateful to our health care workers who are strained after two years of the pandemic."