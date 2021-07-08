Two people killed in collision on Municipal Road in Timmins; road will remain closed

Timmins police say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle collision on Municipal Road. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, and involves a motorcycle with a sidecar.

The collision happened on Municipal Road, near Finn Road. Both are near Kettle Lakes Provincial Park, northeast of Timmins.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie said the road will be closed for the rest of the evening.

"Both occupants have been confirmed deceased by our officers," Depatie said.

"At present, Municipal Road remains closed at both ends. That means the intersection of Municipal Road at Highway 101 and Municipal Road at Highway 11. We don’t expect to reopen the highway for the remainder of the evening. Our technical traffic collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the nature of their work is rather painstaking and time consuming but necessary I’m order to complete their investigation."

At this time, police have yet to identify the two people and do not know where they are from.

Fire crews are on the scene conducting an extrication. Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics are also there to help.