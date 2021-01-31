Residents in Brandon, Man. are getting a tax break after city council approved their 2021 operating budget after two days of deliberations.

The budget includes a one per cent municipal tax cut, about $19 a year less for the average homeowner than in 2020.

The $83.6M operating budget approved by Brandon city council is about $1.9M lower than the proposed budget.

"In a very trying year, Council felt it was most important this year to help residents and businesses across the board by minimizing tax increases. We dug in and found a path to not only deliver a one per cent tax decrease, we also proudly enhanced many day-to-day services for the betterment of our community," said Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest in a statement.

Some of those enhancements include increased funding to community centres, money for back lane maintenance and sidewalk reconstruction as well as several public education and home improvement programs. There is also money for transit to provide Sunday and holiday service.

One of the bigger items in the budget was the administration's approval to start phase one of a new outdoor field complex in the city.

"This budget will free up resources for Administration to work on some exciting new initiatives while providing for some tax relief to all Brandon property owners," said Acting City Manager Dean Hammond.

The budget will now move to a public hearing stage sometime in the spring.