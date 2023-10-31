Municipal tent city on the table in Sarnia

A tent city is on the table in Sarnia as the municipality contends with homelessness.

Coun. Chrissy McRoberts's proposal has been handed to city staff, but faces an immediate challenge — finding a suitable property.

“So if we could just find a piece of land somewhere for these folks to build a tent city,” McRoberts told CTV News.

Even those makeshift tent cities have been broken up in many centres, McRoberts believes a controlled encampment would be a win-win. She says it would improve lives while also reducing strains on city resources.

“Just put them somewhere central where they can be looked after. The police can check on them. Our health management people can check on them,” she said.

Currently, a task force of responders, including police officers, spends part of the day assisting between 20 and 60 people.

Murray Stephenson is among those who routinely checks in with those on the street.

He and his wife operate ‘Nightlight,’ a downtown faith-based outreach space.

And just last week as part of a fundraiser, Stephenson spent seven nights living in a tent in a city park.

“It was a powerful experience,” he said.

During his time on the street, Stephenson frequently heard comments of pubic rejection his clients are accustomed to.

“There is really no place for you!... You have to move along... We don’t want you to exist,” among some of the comments.

But with a tent city to call their own, Stephenson hopes some of those feelings and comments will fade.

“It’s certainly not a final solution.... But they can have a little more shelter and a little more security and support.”

Pending County of Lambton support, McRoberts hopes a tent city will be in place as soon as Dec. 30.