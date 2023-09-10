Municipal workers in Sask.'s third-largest city are set to walk off the job on Monday

Municipal workers in Prince Albert are set to walk off the job on Monday.

A statement from CUPE 882, says their latest offer was rejected on Sunday afternoon, and the city “continues to refuse to negotiate with us.”

“CUPE 882’s bargaining committee is ready and willing to sit down at the table and do the work needed to reach a deal before the strike deadline,” spokesperson Mira Lewis said in a news release.

Lewis says employees of the province’s third-largest city were willing to reduce duty pay and proposed vacation entitlements to offset the cost of the wage increases they’re asking for.

“Based on the limited costing information provided by the city on Friday, the union reduced the monetary costs of our proposal,” said Lewis.

Employees with CUPE 882 have been without a contract since December 2021. In June, the union voted in favour of job action up to and including a full withdrawal of services. A work-to-rule order has been in effect since Aug. 10.

The city said it offered an 11 per cent increase over four years, but the union rejected the offer and wants a 12 per cent increase over four years.

“We have the best offer of any of the cities in Saskatchewan on the table. It’s more than a fair offer. The city needs to balance the interest of the taxpayers in Prince Albert with the needs of the employees,” Human Resource Manager Kevin Yates said in an interview with CTV News in August.

In a statement on Sunday, CUPE questioned that claim, citing recent contracts between workers in Wakaw, Biggar, Watrous and Kindersley.

In 2021, workers in Wakaw negotiated a 21 per cent wage increase over five years, CUPE says.

“Wages at the City of Prince Albert have stagnated. Many of our members are barely making minimum wage,” said CUPE 882 Vice-President Cara Stelmaschuk.

“We know that recruitment and retention are an issue for the city. Improving wages and working conditions is the only way to address this issue.”

If workers move ahead with the strike, it would effect services at City Hall, the EA Rawlinson Centre, Art Hauser Centre, Frank Dunn Pool, Alfred Jenkins Field House, and the Arts Centre.

On Twitter, CUPE regional vice-president for Saskatchewan Kent Peterson expressed shock at the lack of cooperation from the city.

“The greed and hypocrisy of Mayor Greg Dionne and the Prince Albert city council is astounding. They voted to give themselves a fat pay hike on the backs of taxpayers, but offer only disdain and disrespect to the workers,” said Peterson.

“I’ll be on the picket line first thing tomorrow morning.”