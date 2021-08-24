Municipalities want affordable housing to be federal election issue

Canada’s municipal leaders are hoping affordable rental housing will become front and centre in the election campaign.

They’re calling on federal parties build new rental units, and to protect existing units by providing funding for communities to buy them up.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is calling for $585 million to help acquire 10,000 low rent units to prevent so-called 'renoviction' -- when a landlord removes a tenant, makes renovations, and lists the unit at a higher price.

FCM president, Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Joanne Vvanderheyden, says there’s a need to protect rental options as housing prices soar.

"When I get a phone call and it’s from somebody on the other side of the phone, and they’re being renovicted out of their home because of the opportunities for the people who own the homes to either renovate them and get high rents or renovate them and sell them at a really good profit, that’s a problem. Because there’s no place else to go. There’s nothing else to rent. So that’s a real huge problem in all of our communities. So we want to, you know, promote purpose-built rental construction."

The FCM is also looking for $11.5 billion over five years to help community housing groups build 70,000 new affordable rental units that would be considered non-market.