Municipality near Riding Mountain National Park could put a dent in short-term rental properties

An upcoming debate in the Harrison Park Municipality could put an end to short-term rentals (STR) near Riding Mountain National Park.

Towns like Onanole, which border the park, are home to approximately 90 STR units and one local councillor wants to place restrictions on their operations.

On Wednesday, Councillor Craig Atkinson plans to put forth a motion to limit STRs, such as AirBnbs, in the area to those who have a resident living at the site.

“The main reason is because of their disruptive nature in the community and the fact that it is against our bylaws,” said Atkinson. “I don’t think that is a reasonable thing to expect in a residential neighbourhood.”

Local resident Cindy Shaurette owns the Honeycomb Bed and Breakfast with her husband, which is located just outside of the park near Onanole.

It is one of the province’s largest bed and breakfasts with 11 rooms, but also has a small suite listed on Airbnb.

“I do understand some of the people’s concerns,” said Shaurette. “Sometimes there are places right in the residential home area where there are lots of homes where people live year-round, and they have lots of transient people coming in and out and sometimes having parties and disrupting their quiet life.”

However, Shaurette said an increase in visitors can help the local economy and with occupancy rates at capacity for much of the summer, she wonders if those visitors will just find somewhere else to go.

Atkinson said he’s not looking for an outright ban on STRs and believes having someone on site who owns or runs the unit during the rental period will reduce the issues raised by his constituents.

“It will eliminate all the problems is what I’m more concerned about, rather than the short-term rentals, which currently are not proper,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson said the town is split about 70-30 per cent in favour of regulating STRs but noted not all rentals were subject to complaints.

“It’s kind of sad because I think there might have been only a few issues with a couple of Airbnbs and now it’s kind of tainted all of them,” said Shaurette.

From a business standpoint, Shaurette said despite the rise in STRs in the area, her business hasn’t really been affected due to the kind of patrons she attracts.

As for her STR, she is willing to take her listing down, but she wasn’t dependent on the income it provided. The same may not be true for other property owners.

“I’m more for it than opposing it, so it would be sad if they completely get rid of it, because I think that it’s helped some people that need the help but also bring the people to our area and get to enjoy it and fall in love with it as well,” said Shaurette.

“Bottom line is, they are not in our bylaw to be operational,” said Atkinson. “And it would be the first bylaw that all of a sudden we had to say, ‘You know what? This one’s OK. Let’s not worry about it.’ Who does that as an elective council person?”

Harrison Park council is expected to vote on the motion on Wednesday. The immediate effects of the vote are unknown as Atkinson said the process of dealing with non-compliant rentals has yet to be determined.