Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation framework

The Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.

Council approved the Flood Mitigation and Protection Framework (FMPF) at a Special Meeting on Aug. 12 to address the challenges of climate change and flooding the municipality has faced.

“As a Council, reducing the impact of flooding and protecting our community members and their homes is the highest priority. This is the bold vision and comprehensive action that the Municipality needs and our residents expect,” said Mayor Tom Bain. “However, we also recognize the need to work with local stakeholder and higher levels of government to achieve these goals.”

The municipality met with Amarjot Sandhu, parliamentary assistant to the province’s minister of infrastructure, and David Piccini, minister of environment, conservation and parks last week to bring awareness to request further funding for flood mitigation efforts and draw awareness to the issue.

The new framework will focus on roadway and basement flooding caused by storm water and sanitary sources, the municipality says.

The framework includes investments in new programs, policy and by-law reviews as well as staff positions to help support the implementation of the framework.

The municipality says it will also role out a smoke testing program to identify sanitary sewer cross-connections, expand building inspections, review drainage systems and create a “Flooding Rapid Response Plan.”

“While it won’t be a quick fix, the framework is a significant investment in our organizational capacity and a step towards ensuring the safety of our citizens and their properties in the face of flooding,” said Truper McBride, chief administrative officer. “As we roll out the framework we will continue to communicate to our community members about available programs and support as well as seek the feedback of those impacted.”

The municipality is asking residents and property owners impacted by flooding in Lakeshore to fill out the online flooding survey to help identify problem areas.

Property owners may be eligible for a number of subsidies designed to mitigate flooding, including mini-camera inspections, backwater valves, sump pump overflows, and downspout disconnections, the municipality says.

The municipality will also host public meetings in the fall to share information about flooding mitigation efforts and hear from the community.